SHAFAQNA- Israeli forces have arrested a minimum of 14 Palestinians, one of whom is a child, during a sequence of operations across the occupied West Bank, as revealed by the WAFA news agency. In Tulkarm, the Israeli military invaded the village of Qaffin and apprehended four Palestinians.

In Jericho, the Israeli military invaded the Ein-as-Sultan refugee camp and apprehended a 16 year old individual named Hani Sarafandi, following a search of his family residence.

Source: aljazeera

www.shafaqna.com