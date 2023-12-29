English
Key events of the 84th day of the Gaza War

SHAFAQNA- Today is the 84th day of the war and this is what it says:

Gaza’s Ministry of Health has declared that 20 patients will have the opportunity to pass through the Rafah crossing to receive urgent medical care in Egypt.

An Israeli attack on a residential building near the Kuwait special hospital in the southern Gaza town of Rafah killed at least 20 Palestinians,who were mostly women and children.

The UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) expressed concern about insufficient aid reaching the Gaza Strip, resulting in a situation where 40 percent of its population is in danger of experiencing famine.

A group of representatives from Hamas will be travelling to Cairo to engage in discussions regarding Egypt’s proposal for a ceasefire.

Source: aljazeera

www.shafaqna.com

