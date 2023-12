SHAFAQNA- There was a skunk water truck, spraying water on Palestinians and Muslim worshippers. This results in an extremely unpleasant odor in the atmosphere. People have also experienced attacks involving tear gas grenades.

The primary cause for these clashes can be attributed to the imposing limitations on Muslims to access the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, which they hold in high regard as the third most sacred site in Islam, since October 7.

Source: aljazeera

