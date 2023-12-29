Iraqi Trade Ministry: 21 countries to be participated in Baghdad Int’l Fair

SHAFAQNA- The Iraqi Ministry of Trade declared on Friday that it has finalized all the necessary arrangements for the commencement of the 47th session of the Baghdad International Fair. It should be mentioned that there are 21 countries and 1,000 companies participating in the event.

“The State Company For Iraqi Fairs and Commercial Services has completed all preparations for opening the 47th session of the Baghdad International Fair, in terms of the level of exhibition spaces and completing the designs and posters, to display goods and merchandise of the the participating companies, as well as for the pavilions, which will be according to the participating countries,” stated Muthanna Jabbar, spokesperson for the Ministry, in an interview with the Iraqi News Agency (INA).

He highlighted: “the number of participating countries reached 21 countries, while the number of participating companies is approximately 1,000 companies,” considering it “a qualitative leap, when compared to the exhibitions that were held during the past years.”

Source: INA

