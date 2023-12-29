English
Arrests, physical assaults, and degrading treatment by Israeli forces

SHAFAQNA- Mujahed Zahran, a 20-year-old Palestinian, was one of over 30 individuals detained by Israeli forces in Deir Abu Mesha’al, located northwest of Ramallah. According to Zahran, he was blindfolded and coerced into a SUV , when the beatings commenced.

He said to Al Jazeera that: “They started intimidating me, telling me that I’m a Hamas member. There was a soldier who was hitting me against the walls several times, and I was blindfolded, so I was not aware of what was happening exactly.”

