Oil prices to be expected 10 % lower by year-end

SHAFAQNA- Oil prices are expected to be about 10% lower at the end of 2023, which would be the first time they have decreased in two years. This happened because of geopolitical worries, reduced production, and worldwide efforts to control inflation. As a result, oil prices experienced significant and unpredictable changes.

According to INA, price for Brent crude futures was up 18 cents, or 0.2% , at $74.55 per barrel at 0126 GMT on Friday, the last trading day of 2023 while the price of West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures increased by 11 cents to $71.88 per barrel during early Asian trading.

At these levels, both benchmarks are predicted to finish the year at their lowest points since 2020 when the pandemic caused a decrease in demand and prices dropped severely.

