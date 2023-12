SHAFAQNA- According to the United Nations Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA), the ongoing conflict has resulted in the tragic deaths of at least 308 individuals seeking safety in UNRWA shelters, as reported on X. Another 1,095 individuals have sustained injuries.

“Initial reports indicate on 25 December, 2 people sheltering in UNRWA Maghazi Prep School were killed & 1 injured, result of a direct strike,” it mentioned.

Source: aljazeera

www.shafaqna.com