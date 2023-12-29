Israeli air strikes hit Damascus and southern Syria

SHAFAQNA- Late on Thursday, the Syria defense ministry and state media reported that regions near the Syrian capital Damascus and in the southern part of the country were targeted by Israeli air strikes.

The defense ministry stated: “At approximately 23:05 (20:05 GMT) today, the Israeli enemy carried out air strikes from the direction of the occupied Syrian Golan Heights, targeting some points in the southern region,”

“Our air defenses are intercepting hostile targets in the vicinity of Damascus,” reported the SANA official news agency.

Source: Palinfo

