International Shia News Agency
Palestinian tax revenues deepen division between US and Israel

SHAFAQNA- Axios, with information from reliable US officials, stated that President Joe Biden had a challenging conversation with Occupation Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about Israel’s choice to keep some of the tax money they collect from Palestinians for the Palestinian Authority.

The conversation between Biden and Netanyahu was considered very frustrating, The official described it as one of the most frustrating exchanges since the beginning of the aggression against Gaza.

Source: Al Mayadeen

