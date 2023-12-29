English
Russian FM: US to be encountered internal issues irrespective of outcome presidential election

SHAFAQNA- Regardless of the results of the presidential election, Washington will face numerous internal problems, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in an interview with the Russia-24 television channel.

“The entire US system, not only internal political, but also economic, by the way, as well as foreign political, international, is in deep crisis,” said Zakharova. He added: ” what expectations we can talk about when they will have to grapple with a huge number of internal problems, and also along the external perimeter, which are not related to their systemic crisis. So, in my opinion, let them take care of themselves.”

Source: TASS

www.shafaqna.com

