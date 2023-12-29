Syria received two million foreign visitors

SHAFAQNA- The Syrian Ministry of Tourism reported that more than two million foreigners visited Syria this year, a 20 percent increase compared to last year. It 1,750,000 visitors came from Arab countries and 250,000 from the rest of the world, especially from Russia, Pakistan, Iran and India, it says in its annual report.

The ministry is satisfied with these figures, taking into account that there were many problems, particularly the war in Gaza and Israeli attacks, which caused the international airports in Damascus and Aleppo to be out of service.

Source: SANA

www.shafaqna.com