Xinjiang inaugurates its first museum dedicated to culture of Great Wall+[Photos]

SHAFAQNA- Northwest China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region launched its first Great Wall museum on Friday, aiming to showcase numerous Great Wall remnants scattered across the region. The museum’s primary objective is to enlighten visitors about Xinjiang’s vast collection of Great Wall ruins.

Located in Yuli County, the Silk Road and Great Wall Culture Museum is home to a vast collection of over 600 items or sets of items, spanning across an exhibition area of 2,520 square meters.

Source: Xinhua

