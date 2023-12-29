English
International Shia News Agency
Asia-PacificFeatured 2Other News

Xinjiang inaugurates its first museum dedicated to culture of Great Wall+[Photos]

0

SHAFAQNA- Northwest China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region launched its first Great Wall museum on Friday, aiming to showcase numerous Great Wall remnants scattered across the region. The museum’s primary objective is to enlighten visitors about Xinjiang’s vast collection of Great Wall ruins.

Located in Yuli County, the Silk Road and Great Wall Culture Museum is home to a vast collection of over 600 items or sets of items, spanning across an exhibition area of 2,520 square meters.

 

Source: Xinhua

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Chinese President urges more efforts to promote ‘Sinicisation of Islam’

asadian

China: Xinjiang Communist Party Secretary Has Been Replaced

asadian

Chinese firm SenseTime  delays Hong Kong IPO following US sanctions over human rights violations in Xinjiang

asadian

UK-Based independent and unofficial tribunal has found that China committed genocide against Uighur Muslims

asadian

Leaked documents reveal China leadership’s role in crackdown of Uyghur Muslims

asadian

More than 40 countries criticize China’s treatment of Uighur Muslims in Xinjiang

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.