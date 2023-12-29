English
Iraqi FM says his country is now more stable

SHAFAQNA- Iraqi Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Fouad Hussein said on Friday (29 Dec. 2023) that Iraq’s stability has notably increased. He specifically highlighted the recent success of the provincial council elections.

A statement from the Ministry, as reported by the Iraqi News Agency (INA), states :”The Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Fouad Hussein, and his accompanying delegation met with the Dutch Foreign Minister Hanke Bruins Slot, at the headquarters of the Dutch Foreign Ministry.”

According to INA, Fouad Hussein emphasized: “Iraq is now more stable,” noting that “the success of the provincial council elections in Iraq that took place recently, calling on the Netherlands to participate in a greater role in Iraq, especially in the fields of water and agriculture.”

Source: INA

