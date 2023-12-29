Syrian FM: Repeated Israeli attacks on Syria show Israeli strategy of aggression & devastation

SHAFAQNA- The Syrian Foreign Ministry strongly condemned the ongoing Israeli assaults on Syrian territory, emphasizing that these actions demonstrate the deep-rooted inclination of Zionist leaders to pursue a strategy of aggression and devastation that persistently with the aim of killing numerous Palestinians.

In a continuation of their defiance towards global public opinion, UN’s Resolutions, and the majority of Security Council members, the Israeli occupation authorities have once again disregarded calls to refrain from escalating aggression against the Palestinian people. This time, they have carried out two additional air strikes on Syrian territory. In response, the ministry has submitted two letters to the UN Secretary General and the Head of the UN’s Security Council on Friday (29 Dec. 2023), highlighting the gravity of the situation.

“The new aggressions against Syrian territory and the ongoing threats against Lebanon and other Arab countries in the region reveal the true goals of the Zionist entity, which seeks to expand in the region at the expense of Arab rights in Palestine and other occupied territories”, declared the Foreign Ministry.

Source: SANA

www.shafaqna.com