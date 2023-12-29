China discloses new defense minister

SHAFAQNA- The Chinese government has selected the commander-in-chief of its naval forces as defense minister. This has occurred after the previous defense minister was fired in late October since his involvement in a corruption scandal was reported. Admiral Dong Jun was appointed as minister of national defense on Friday by the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress. Dong’s appointment comes after Beijing fired former defense chief Li Shangfu in late October without giving any public explanation for the dismissal. However, in September, Reuters reported that Li was under inspection for alleged corruption during the acquiring of military equipment.

Also, Li was placed on the US sanctions list in 2018 for his alleged role in purchasing of Russian equipment. According to the Financial Times, it was an important reason for his inability to take part directly in talks with US defense officials. Dong Jun, unlike Li, is not subjected to such restrictions.

Source: rt

www.shafaqna.com