Air China began flights to Türkiye’s Istanbul Airport

SHAFAQNA- According to local media report, air China began its flights to and from Istanbul with a ceremony held at Istanbul Airport on Friday. This will raise close relationships between Türkiye and China.

As indicated by the Ihlas News Agency, Selahattin Bilgen, acting CEO of Istanbul Airport, said at the ceremony that Istanbul-Beijing mutual flights will reinforce the commercial, tourist, and cultural relations of the two countries. Bilgen stated that the cooperation between Air China and Istanbul Airport is a positive sign for raising regional and global aviation and international connectivity.

Source: cn

