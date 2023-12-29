Pakistan’s inflation increased suddenly to 29.2 pct in FY23: central bank

SHAFAQNA- Pakistan’s average national consumer price index inflation increased suddenly to 29.2 percent in the fiscal year 2023. It was higher than the revised inflation projection range of 27 percent to 29 percent by the central bank, the bank said on Friday.

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), in the Governor’s Annual Report 2022-23, said that the FY23 with a group of external and domestic shocks was extraordinarily challenging which was intensified by remaining structural weaknesses and persistently helped high inflation amidst a contraction in economic activities.

According to the report, there was an extensive reverberating effect of highly destructive monsoon floods this year, whereas some of the important contributors that added pressure on the external account were raised global commodity prices and less-than-envisioned fiscal consolidation.

The central bank said that it will still make decisions to prevent high inflation from becoming firmly established and keep inflation expectations.

