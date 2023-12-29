Israel’s planning to settle a large population of Palestinians from Gaza to Egypt

SHAFAQNA- Sputnik, quoted by an informed source, announced that the Israeli government plans for settling a large population of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip in Egypt.

Middle East news: an informed source told Sputnik that based on the available information, the Israeli government intends to transfer a large number of Palestinians from the Gaza Strip and settle them in Egypt under the pretext of ensuring their security in the stage of military operations and reconstructing the Gaza Strip after the conflict.

This source added: in the first stage, it can be talked about transferring at least 100,000 people to the territory of a neighboring country.

The above source maintained: several other groups of Gaza residents are going to be transferred in future through this way, and at the same time, it is obvious that West Jerusalem has no interest in their return.

Also this source emphasized that to ensure Cairo’s agreement that is firmly opposed to such scenario at present, Washington’s participation is the goal.

Sputnik concluded that in exchange for Egypt’s “green light”, Americans are committed to pay the costs for constructing and launching of refugee camps and also present a strong package of financial aids to Egypt.

