Hamas: Israel’s “genocidal war” in Gaza sponsored by US

SHAFAQNA- Basem Nail, the Head of International Relations of Hamas expressed in a statement while “genocidal war” in Gaza is committed with Israel, they were sponsored and backed up by the US.

“While these crimes have been committed with Israeli hands, they were sponsored and backed up by the US administration. We, therefore, hold the Biden administration, especially in the president (Joe Biden) himself, and his foreign and defense secretaries accountable for their direct role in sponsoring and orchestrating this ongoing genocide against our people,” he said in a televised statement.

Source: Al Jazeera

