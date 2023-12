SHAFAQNA- The Security Council has officially approved a resolution urging United Nations member countries and other pertinent parties to carefully examine the Afghanistan independent assessment and take necessary actions based on its suggestions.

Resolution 2721, with overwhelming support from 13 votes in favor and only two abstentions from China and Russia, acknowledges and recognizes the Afghanistan independent assessment that was presented to the Security Council on November.

Source: Xinhua

