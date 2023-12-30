Israeli army deliberately destroyes 200 archeological sites in Gaza

SHAFAQNA- The Israeli army has destroyed more than 200 of the 325 archaeological and ancient sites registered in the Gaza Strip in devastating offensives since 7 October. This was announced by the authorities of the enclave on Friday.

The Gaza Strip press service said that these sites include ancient churches, mosques, schools and museums, as well as various other historical and archaeological sites and monuments.

“The ancient and archeological sites destroyed by the army date back to the Phoenician and Roman ages, others date back between 800 BC and 1,400, while others were built 400 years ago,” the organization’s statement said.

Source: aa

www.shafaqna.com