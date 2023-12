SHAFAQNA- The Yemeni Armed Forces warned the Americans of any escalation against the Yemeni people.

The armed forces Spokesman Yahya said Saree, in a statement press: The Yemeni Armed Forces warn the American enemy of the consequences of escalation against our country and our people.

Saree also warns all countries with which the Americans want to engage them to protect the Zionist enemy ships.

Source: Saba

www.shafaqna.com