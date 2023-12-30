English
Gaza: Hospitals fill up with lonely orphans

SHAFAQNA- The quantity of children lacking caretakers is rapidly increasing due to Israel’s aggressive bombardment of Gaza.

According to Dr Ibrahim Mattar Emergency Doctor at Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital, increasing number of children are being brought to hospitals after air strikes and assaults. He mentioned that the task of providing them with medical attention is becoming more challenging.

Administering copious amounts of pain relief medication has turned into the sole alternative to ensure that distressed and isolated children enduring immense pain remain calm, with the exception that this approach is far from optimal.

