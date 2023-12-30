Dec 30: Gaza war latest casualty figures

SHAFAQNA- Casualty figures of the Gaza war based on the data reported by the Palestinian Health Ministry, the Israeli Army, and the Israeli Social Security Agency.
Killed since October 7: 21,507
Wounded: 55,915
Israel
Killed since October 7: 1,139
According to the Gaza Health Ministry, at least 100 people were killed and 158 injured in the center of the Gaza Strip in the last 24 hours.
At least 14 people were arrested by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank in territories night raids, the Palestinian Prisoners’ Association said in a statement.
Source: Al Jazeera