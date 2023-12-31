Why are most Pakistanis indifferent to upcoming elections?

There are several reasons for the lack of public interest in the upcoming general elections. The ongoing crackdown against former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is the most important among them.

Recently, the Election Commission of Pakistan barred the PTI from using its election symbol ‘Bat, which represents Imran Khan’s successful tenure in cricket. However, on Tuesday of the same week, the Peshawar High Court suspended the order of the Election Commission and the party got its electoral symbol back.

Imran Khan and many of his associates are behind bars in several cases and it is unlikely that they will be released before the elections. These actions have made the upcoming elections quite controversial.

Apart from this, Pakistan has been suffering from severe economic crisis for almost two years. Among other problems, people are unable to buy basic food items and pay electricity bills due to skyrocketing inflation. As most of the people are concerned with managing two meals a day for themselves and their families, they are less concerned about who will form the next government.

Along with the increase in the number of militant attacks in Baluchistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces bordering Afghanistan, the country’s security issues have also become a major concern for the country’s military leadership.

Additionally, the military is still reeling from the May 9 protests by supporters of General Imran Khan, when some rioters attacked military installations and residential areas.

The lack of trust between the state institutions is so high that the focus is not on which party will win the most seats in the February 8 elections, but many say that this election will mark the future of Pakistan as a modern state. Survival has become an issue.

Imran Khan: An important factor

In the upcoming elections, all the attention is focused on only one person, cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan. He is currently in jail on charges of corruption and leaking state secrets.

After being ousted by a no-confidence motion in parliament last year, Imran Khan blamed the US and some military generals for his ouster. The former prime minister, who is the country’s most popular politician according to several opinion polls, at one point went so far as to suggest a clash between state institutions and a direct relationship between some sections of the public and the military. A situation of confrontation had also arisen. The country had never witnessed such conditions in the past.

According to some, Imran Khan’s ‘politics of chaos’ is necessary to weaken the military generals’ grip on power. But some others see it as dangerous for the country, which is already on the brink of economic crisis and faces many geopolitical challenges.

Adnan Rahmat, an Islamabad-based journalist and analyst speaking to DW, said, “Politics of polarization by any popular leader is harmful in any country, as it diverts attention from important reforms and development.” Prevents giving.

Adnan Rehmat said, “It is a pity that Imran Khan excels in the politics of hatred and inflammatory rhetoric. In a politically and socially pluralistic country like Pakistan, political polarization prevents necessary initiatives and cooperation to resolve long-standing problems.

Adnan Rahmat believes that Imran Khan has become a victim of his “politics of hate” and no one wants to defend his rights anymore.

Economic quagmire

The prolonged political instability in Pakistan has probably taken the biggest toll on the country’s economy. Although the economic indicators were not very positive even during Imran Khan’s tenure (2018-2022), however, after his removal from power, the economy fell flat.

“Low-income people have been hit hardest by economic hardship,” the Lancet journal wrote in September. Many have faced layoffs and loss of income. As a result, they have had to reduce the quantity and quality of food and drink, people have started looking for less expensive alternatives to transportation and have been forced to work more than one job to make ends meet.

Inflation in Pakistan hit a record high of 31.4 percent in September with a rise in energy prices.

Some people here believe that only a government elected by popular mandate can solve these economic problems. But Akhtar Mohammadi, who runs a tea shop on Tariq Road in Karachi, says that the country needs to be put on the right track first.

Speaking to DW, Akhtar Mohammadi said, “I will definitely vote (in the next election). I will vote for Maulana Fazlur Rehman, because the economy can recover only when Pakistan is politically stable.”

What next?

Will Imran Khan be able to come back again despite all obstacles?

Political analyst Adnan Rahmat believes, “There is no doubt that if the elections are held in a fair manner, the PTI will achieve great success. This is the reason why the ruling tycoons are trying to prevent it from equal competition. But in any case, it is not the will of the voters but the number of seats in the legislature that determines who will be in power, and in this sense, the case seems to be against the PTI.

Political experts believe that voting will be low this time and may be the lowest in the electoral history of Pakistan.

According to Adnan Rahmat, “The number of votes cast will largely depend on whether Imran Khan’s supporters come out to vote on election day or not.”

Now it remains to be seen what happens in the coming days.

