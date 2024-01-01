Pakistan’s environmental problem and its solutions

Smog and air pollution are the second biggest threat to citizens’ health. In various cities including Lahore, Air Quality Index has also crossed the limit of 400. Smog is harmful to human health, including lung damage and cancer.

The increasing trend of smog has become very dangerous, with particulate matter as well as deadly gases such as nitrogen dioxide and carbon monoxide in Lahore, Kasur, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi, Dera Ghazi Khan and Muzaffargarh. The rate has also increased alarmingly.

Lahore, which was once called the “city of gardens” in the world, with an ideal climate, has now become the first in the world in terms of air pollution.

Research shows that the sources of air pollution in Pakistan are localized, including pollution from vehicles using very poor quality fuel, industrial pollution, burning of municipal and industrial and hospital waste, and brick kilns that produce rubber. All of these sources include using bad fuel such as tires. On the other hand, the situation has worsened due to crop residue burning and wind direction and cross-border pollution from India is also affecting Pakistan.

There are many national and provincial laws to improve the rapidly deteriorating air quality but they are not implemented, in fact we do not have the required amount of equipment to monitor air pollution levels in a timely manner. The highest emission of air pollution is from the transport sector and among all sectors the highest 45% of pollution is generated from transport.

25% from industry while 20% from agriculture, the major sectors that generate overall air pollution include power, industry and transport which contribute to 80% of pollution and its emissions resulting in Photochemical smog increases in Punjab. According to a new study, air pollution is more dangerous to health than cigarettes or alcohol.

Pakistan, Bangladesh and India are among the countries most affected by air pollution and the average age is also decreasing in these countries. The report published by the Institute of Energy and Policy of the University of Chicago states that air pollution produced in various ways is harmful to human health.

Polluted air not only affects the human body but also affects the ability to fight other diseases.

According to the Air Quality Index report, there are several sources of pollution, such as smoke from factories and vehicles, and forest fires, which are also hazardous to human health. The petrol used in large quantities in Pakistan is not at all environmentally friendly in terms of quality, Euro-5 has been introduced by Pakistan but it is available only at some stations in some cities.

Water pollution refers to the presence of large amounts of harmful substances such as particulate matter, dissolved salts, industrial wastes, dust and biological substances in water. That is, the change in the physical, chemical or biological properties of water which makes its use harmful is called water pollution.

The main causes of water pollution are petroleum and its related products, ie oil wells, industrial and their wastes, power plants, underground minerals, human waste drains, pesticides used in agriculture. , soaps and detergents and water used by humans.

Islamabad has seen tremendous growth in the last 10 years. Dense forests are now replaced by road networks. Housing societies spread from north to south and from east to west have eaten up the greenery of the city. Every day more than one lakh vehicles going to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan and Guliyat pass near Islamabad city which pollutes the air of the city.

Forests act as a filter in keeping the atmosphere clean. Trees reduce air pollution by absorbing particulate matter and toxic gases in the air. There is no report or study in the entire country that shows how many trees have been felled in the last 10 years.

According to a report, Pakistan’s forest cover is 5.4%, which has not decreased in the last 70 years. This is surprising and unbelievable, because there have been several major forest fires in the last 30 or 40 years.

Now it is not possible that new trees have been planted in place of these trees because the forests of Pakistan consist of diar, kail, cypress, fir, spruce, pine pine and chalghuzi pine, one of which takes many years to become a tree and some trees. It takes hundreds of years. On the other hand, due to over population, people cut down trees for fuel and livelihood which is impossible to stop.

There are hundreds of steel re-rolling mills in Lahore. It can be estimated how much acidic substance is poisoning the atmosphere of this city. Vehicle smoke also contributes to the creation of toxic air. This does not mean shutting down these steel re-rolling mills or coal-fired power plants. Science also has solutions to their problems.

Coal-fired power plants built in Pakistan can also be facilitated on the same principles and the environment can be freed from any concern. If filters are used in addition to lime water in chimneys in steel re-rolling industries, there will be no threat to the environment from this industry.

Similarly, if the zigzag technique is used in brick kilns, the efficiency of these kilns can be increased by 30%, which will reduce the fuel consumption, but also the smoke emitted from the chimneys of these kilns can be reduced by 70%. .

By upgrading the diesel and petrol used in transport to global standards, the harmful effects of vehicle emissions can be reduced.

For this purpose, substantial results can be achieved by first standardizing public transport and converting it to fuel-friendly. Engines of motor vehicles and other vehicles can be improved by 50% by building on the principles of hybrid technology.

More than 200 traffic jams can be avoided twice in Lahore alone, which will not only save huge amount of fuel but also bode well for the environment. Burning of crop residues has extremely negative effects on environmental pollution.

If modern harvesters are used for harvesting rice and wheat crops, the costs are high but the stubble is saved which can be sold and the rent of the harvester can be easily paid. For this purpose, the Department of Agriculture needs to play a role. Sulfur dioxide and nitrogen dioxide are added to the air by burning crop residues, smoke from industries and vehicles, and burning garbage.

Plastic bags should be completely banned. Cutting and burning of forests should be severely punished.

Fruit trees should be planted along the roadsides and in the streets. Use of filters for toxic fumes emitted from factories, ban on fireworks at weddings and events, disposal of unusable tires by the Environment Department, less use of chemical products, roads especially at intersections. Continuous flow of traffic through underpasses and flyovers, standard arrangement of cleanliness in roads and streets, regulations for improvement of environment during construction of houses, buildings and other constructions, by planting plants and pots in public and private buildings, we can once again make the environment Pakistan.

Source: Shafaqna Pakistan

www.shafaqna.com