SHAFAQNA- The Wall Street Journal has stated that “is generating destruction comparable in scale to the most devastating warfare in the modern record”.

In a recently published report, it has been verified that Israel, by the middle of December, deployed a staggering 29,000 bombs, munitions, and shells onto the besieged area as a result, approximately 70 percent of Gaza’s residences suffered destruction or damage.

Source: Al Jazeera

www.shafaqna.com