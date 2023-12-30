English
International Shia News Agency
Numerous athletes and figures killed by Israeli military in Gaza

SHAFAQNA- The Supreme Council for Sports in Gaza has reported that Israeli forces have caused the deaths of numerous sports players and figures. They are urging the global community to held the army responsible for these actions.

“It also targeted, destroyed and bombed many stadiums and sports clubs, and turned a number of them into detention, torture and execution centres, as happened in the Yarmouk Stadium in Gaza City when dozens of civilians were forced to take off their clothes in a clear crime before the world,” stated the council in a press release disseminated through Telegram.

The statement appeals on the international community, international sports organizations and federations, and all countries of the free world to intervene and halt the genocidal war targeting the Gaza Strip.

Source: Al Jazeera

www.shafaqna.com

