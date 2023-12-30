Israeli media: Tel Aviv wants to discharge UNRWA from Gaza after war

SHAFAQNA- One of the Israeli media announces the plan of cabinet of this regime to discharge the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees from the Gaza Strip at the end of the ongoing war with the Palestinian Resistance Groups.

According to Shafaqna, Alhurra wrote on its website this morning (Saturday) that the Israeli TV channel 12 has disclosed in a report that the cabinet of this regime is trying to discharge the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East from the Gaza Strip at the end of the ongoing war with the Resistance Groups in Gaza Strip.

The Zionist website “The Times of Israel” in English quoted by the above-mentioned channel that the top secret report of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of this regime in this regard contains recommendations that such action shall be done in three stages. And its first stage is to disclose the alleged cooperation between UNRWA and the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (HAMAS) in a comprehensive report.

According to the report of the Israeli TV channel 12, the second stage of this plan to discharge UNRWA from the Gaza Strip may include reducing activities of the agency in Gaza and trying to find other organizations for offering educational services and social care to the Palestinians in Gaza.

This report also continues that the third stage of the above plan that is supposed to be presented to the Cabinet of Israel in near future is process of transferring all tasks of UNRWA to an institution which will control the Gaza Strip after the end of the ongoing war.

It is worth noting that Tel Aviv has accused UNRWA of “continuation of the conflict between Israel and Palestine” for a long time through expanding the refugee status for entailing millions of descendants of Palestinians who were forced to flee their homes during the formation of the fake Zionist regime in 1948.

This is while the Zionist regime believes that description of refugee is just limited to “original refugees” as is the case with refugee groups across the world. UNRWA emphasizes in its official website that it provides assistance, protection and support to more than “five million and 900,000 Palestinian refugees”.

