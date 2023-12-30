Academic paper based on Uyghur genetic data withdrew concerning ethical concerns

SHAFAQNA- After a paper based on genetic data from China’s Uyghur population was withdrawn and questions were raised about several others including one that is now published by Oxford University Press, concerns have been expressed that academic publishers may not adequately evaluate the ethical standards of research they publish.

In June, Elsevier, a Dutch academic publisher, withdrew an article entitled “Analysis of Uyghur and Kazakh populations using the Precision ID Ancestry Panel” that had been published in 2019. Blood and saliva samples from 203 Uyghur and Kazakh people living in Ürümqi, the capital of Xinjiang, were used by Chinese and Danish researchers who conducted the study. They aimed to evaluate the use of genetic sequencing technology developed by Thermo Fisher Scientific, a US biotech company, on the two minority ethnic groups. The authors summarized the need for the research and suggested that better DNA sequencing could assist the police identify suspects in cases.

According to the retraction notice, the article had been withdrawn at the request of the journal that had published it, Forensic Science International: Genetics, after an investigation disclosed that the relevant ethical approval had not been achieved for gathering of the genetic samples.

Mark Munsterhjelm, a professor at the University of Windsor, in Ontario, who specializes in racism in genetic research, said that the paper had been published at all. According to him, it was typical of the culture of complicity in forensic genetics that accepts ethics and informed consent claims uncritically regarding vulnerable populations.

Also, concerns have been expressed about a paper in a journal sponsored by China’s ministry of justice. The study, entitled “Sequencing of human identification markers in an Uyghur population”, analyzed Uyghur genetic data on the basis of blood samples collected from individuals in the capital of Xinjiang, in north-west China. Yves Moreau, a professor of engineering at the University of Leuven, in Belgium, who concentrates on DNA analysis, expressed concerns that the subjects in the study may not have freely consented to their DNA samples being used. Also, he asserted that the research “enables further mass surveillance” of Uyghur people. It was published in the June 2022 issue of the journal Forensic Sciences Research (FSR), that was acquired by Oxford University Press in 2023. The research was to some extent supported by a research grant from Xinjiang Police College, and was written by three of the same scientists as the withdrawn Elsevier paper.

The Biden administration recently removed sanctions on the Chinese ministry of public security’s institute of forensic science in an effort to facilitate cooperation on fentanyl control. Because of the alleged abuse of Uyghur people, the institute had been subject to sanctions since 2020.

On 19 November, Moreau formally expressed concerns about the study on Uyghur DNA published in Forensic Sciences Research. The article announces that “written informed consent” was obtained from each of the 264 Uyghurs who provided blood samples. Moreau said that the standard for informed consent is free informed consent which he argues is not possible in the context of Xinjiang.

Hans Bräuner, the vice-dean for research at the University of Copenhagen’s faculty of health and medical sciences, told that because concerns were first expressed about the ethics of data collection in Xinjiang in 2020, the university had introduced several measures to increase checks on sensitive research, including the formation of a data management unit and a security checklist for risk assessments of international research.

In recent years, there has been increased scrutiny of scientific research on the basis of material from populations in China who may not have the ability to freely consent, in particular, minority ethnic people. Bioethicists first expressed concerns in 2019, which resulted in respected journals withdrawing several articles based on genetic material from minorities.

Based on Moreau’s analysis, more than 20% of published research on forensic population genetics in China between 2011 and 2018 concentrated on Uyghurs, regardless of the fact that they constitute less than 1% of the population. Tibetans have an even higher “surveillance ratio”. Moreau said: “Although Uyghurs are interesting to study from a genetics perspective since they are a mixed population with both east Asian and Eurasian heritage, and Tibetans are interesting due to their adaptation to high altitude, research on these groups is surprisingly intense.”

Source: theguardian

www.shafaqna.com