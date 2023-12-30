English
Risks to civilians in Bint Jbeil due to Israeli ongoing attacks

SHAFAQNA- There were numerous airstrikes conducted by Israeli forces that primarily targeted the town of Bint Jbeil. For the second instance within a span of 48 hours, an assault was aimed at a residence situated in the heart of the town.

As reported, there are zero casualties at present. Another town located near the Israeli border encountered an Israeli strike in a residential zone, with the occurrence of this increases the likelihood of daily civilian casualties in significant way.

Source: aljazeera

