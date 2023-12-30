Biden admin ‘leaves the American public in the dark’ about Israeli weapons

SHAFAQNA- Tim Kaine, a Democratic senator and former vice presidential candidate, expressed his disapproval of the Biden administration’s decision to grant “emergency” approval for a potential weapons sale to Israel.

The decision permits the Biden administration to circumvent the need for Congressional authorization regarding the possible sale of M107 155mm projectiles and associated equipment, which could be valued at around $147 million. It follows the administration’s utilization of a comparable tactic to circumvent congressional consent for another arms sale recently.

Source: aljazeera

