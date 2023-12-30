English
International Shia News Agency
Featured 2Other News

Austria requires Bulgaria, Romania to accept refugees to enter Schengen

0

SHAFAQNA- Austria said on Friday that Bulgaria and Romania must accept refugees from Afghanistan and Syria as a condition for entry into the Schengen zone.

Interior Minister Gerhard Karner said that there must be visible progress in the area of protection of the EU’s external borders in order for Bulgaria and Romania to be included in the “air Schengen”, Bulgarian National Television reported.

Romania and Bulgaria, which joined the EU in 2007, will join the Schengen area of free movement through air and sea borders in March, Romania said on Wednesday.

Source: aa

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Tightening of security measures in some EU Countries on eve of Christmas

parniani

Iraq: PM reiterates importance of appointing a permanent Austrian ambassador

parniani

Book: An Austrian Islam for schools?

asadian

Xinhua: Türkiye seals contract to export natural gas to Romania

asadian

[Photos] Romania: Opening ceremony of Ahlul Bayt (AS) Islamic Center in Bucharest

asadian

Austria: ‘Terrorism’ charges against Muslim academic dropped

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.