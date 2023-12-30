Austria requires Bulgaria, Romania to accept refugees to enter Schengen

SHAFAQNA- Austria said on Friday that Bulgaria and Romania must accept refugees from Afghanistan and Syria as a condition for entry into the Schengen zone.

Interior Minister Gerhard Karner said that there must be visible progress in the area of protection of the EU’s external borders in order for Bulgaria and Romania to be included in the “air Schengen”, Bulgarian National Television reported.

Romania and Bulgaria, which joined the EU in 2007, will join the Schengen area of free movement through air and sea borders in March, Romania said on Wednesday.

Source: aa

