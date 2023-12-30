English
Russia calls for UN Security Council meeting on Belgorod attack later on Saturday

SHAFAQNA- Russia has requested an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council later on Saturday following Ukraine’s shelling of Belgorod, Russia’s First Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Dmitry Polyansky said.

“We have requested a UN Security Council meeting on Belgorod at 15:00 New York time (20:00 GMT) today, 30 December. We have also requested that the Czech Permanent Representative be present to explain his country’s supply of weapons used to kill civilians,” he wrote on his Telegram channel.

Source: TASS

