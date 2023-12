SHAFAQNA- The Developing Eight (D-8) Organization for Economic Cooperation has set its sights on boosting tourism revenue for its member nations in the year 2023.

The establishment of the organization took place following the Istanbul Declaration during the summit of member states and heads of government on June 15, 1997, in Turkey’s major city. The late Prime Minister Necmettin Erbakan played a crucial role in leading this initiative.

Source: aa

