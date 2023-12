SHAFAQNA- The Israeli aggression launched an airstrike targeting several areas in the southern outskirts of Aleppo, which resulted in significant material destruction.

A military source told SANA news agency that on Saturday at around 17 20 the Israeli enemy attacked some points in the south of Aleppo city from the direction of the Mediterranean Sea, west of Latakia.

The source added that the aggression caused material damage.

Source: SANA

