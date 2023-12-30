Al-Assad National Library has retrieved a rare manuscript that was lent to Oman

SHAFAQNA- The Al-Assad National Library in Damascus, Syria has successfully returned a significant manuscript called “Kitab al-Fawa’id fi ‘Ilm al Bahr wa al-Qawa’id” Collection of Manuscripts of Benefits in the Science of the Sea and Rules And the abbreviation container in the origins of marine science and Arajiz authored by Ahmed bin Majid as-Saady, after a period of four years on loan from the Sultanate of Oman.

The Omani side has requested and borrowed the manuscript of the Arabian sailor, bin Majid, since 2019 for the purpose of recovery and exhibition in the National Museum of Oman. It is an extraordinary manuscript, and its loan period to Oman was extended in order to provide the opportunity for a maximum number of visitors and Omani citizens to observe it.

Source: sana

