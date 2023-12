SHAFAQNA- In the initial quarter of the ongoing fiscal year, commencing in July 2023, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported that the proportion of digital payments in retail transactions carried out through the banking system witnessed a surge to 80 percent.

According to the SBP’s Quarterly Payment Systems Report for the first quarter of the current fiscal year, the percentage rose to 74 percent in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Source: xinhua

