SHAFAQNA- Israeli attacks on houses in the center of the Gaza Strip have killed at least 64 people in the last 24 hours killed and 186 injured, medical examination found A source told Al Jazeera.

Since October 7, at least 21,672 people have been killed and 56,165 injured in Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip. The revised death toll from the October 7 attack in Israel is 1,139.

Source: Al Jazeera

