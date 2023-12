SHAFAQNA- While the Biden administration continues to provide military support to Israel during the bombing of Gaza, it is unlikely that White House support will be “unlimited” as the USA heads into election season, analyst Adel Abdel Ghafar said.

Director of the foreign policy and security program at the Middle East Council, Ghafar told Al Jazeera: “He (Biden) is deeply unpopular. Most polls indicate that he’s losing support – especially with younger Democrat voters.”

Source: Al Jazeera

