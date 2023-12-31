English
International Shia News Agency
Israeli attacks destroy Gaza’s historic landmarks

SHAFAQNA- Video footage obtained by Al-Jazeera shows the extensive destruction of historical monuments in Gaza City as a result of ongoing Israeli bombing since October 7.

Among the losses is the historic Samra Baths, also known as Hammam Al-Samra on Omar Al-Mukhtar Street in Gaza City, now in ruins. The Samra Bathhouse was the last public bathhouse in Gaza from the Ottoman period and was built over 800 years ago.

The ancient Omari Mosque in Gaza, whose origins date back to the pre Islamic period, is located on an ancient Philistine temple . was also reduced to rubble.

In the Al-Daraj area, Israeli air strikes destroyed the Al-Basha Palace, built during the Mamluk era in the 13th century. The building also housed a museum with artifacts from the Greek, Roman, Byzantine and Islamic periods.

Source: Al Jazeera

www.shafaqna.com

