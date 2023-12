SHAFAQNA- Every year, with the arrival of the birth of Christ, Christmas, and with the approach of the New Year, the Jolfa district of Isfahan, which has been the birthplace of Armenians since the time of Shah Abbas Safavid, takes on a special colour and aroma, and many tourists visit the Vank Church, the most important Armenian church in Isfahan.

Source: ISNA

www.shafaqna.com