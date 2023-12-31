English
Iraqi drone strikes on two US bases in Syria

SHAFAQNA- On Sunday, sources from Al Mayadeen reported that a drone from Iraqi resistance groups attacked the Kharab al-Jir US military base in the countryside of al-Hasakah in Syria, using two shells.

Al Mayadeen reporter also informed that a US military base in northeastern Syria called Rmelan was attacked by a drone. The Iraqi Islamic Resistance later claimed responsibility.

Earlier on Saturday, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq said they attacked the Harir US occupation base in Iraqi Kurdistan’s Erbil with drones. They did this in response to the continuing killings by Israel against the Palestinian people in Gaza.

Source: Al Mayadeen

