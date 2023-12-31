English
International Shia News Agency
Featured 2Middle EastOther News

New Year’s Eve pro-Palestine campaigners call for ceasefire in Gaza

0

SHAFAQNA- Cause activists have launched a global effort. They want people to make the countdown to the New Year a countdown for peace in Gaza. Gaza has been under heavy Israeli bombardment since 7 October.

Countdown2Ceasefire, a grassroots campaign based in London, stated on Thursday: “New Year’s Eve is a moment of celebration worldwide, and an opportunity to create resolutions for a brighter future. With nearly 30,000 civilians killed, including over 10,000 children, our only New Year’s resolution is to call for a permanent ceasefire,”

Source: Al Jazeera

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

[Photos] Isfahan on the eve of New Year (Christmas 2024)

parniani

USA: Protesters cancel Christmas in support of Palestinians

anvari

Pope: Let’s think of those who are suffering because of misery-hunger-slavery

parniani

Bethlehem’s Christmas economy suffers amid ongoing war

parniani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.