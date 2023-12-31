New Year’s Eve pro-Palestine campaigners call for ceasefire in Gaza

SHAFAQNA- Cause activists have launched a global effort. They want people to make the countdown to the New Year a countdown for peace in Gaza. Gaza has been under heavy Israeli bombardment since 7 October.

Countdown2Ceasefire, a grassroots campaign based in London, stated on Thursday: “New Year’s Eve is a moment of celebration worldwide, and an opportunity to create resolutions for a brighter future. With nearly 30,000 civilians killed, including over 10,000 children, our only New Year’s resolution is to call for a permanent ceasefire,”

Source: Al Jazeera

