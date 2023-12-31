British students protests to stop Gaza war

SHAFAQNA- At precisely 11am on a mid-November Saturday, a multitude of students from Luton Sixth Form College poured out of their educational institution, congregating outdoors amidst a vast assemblage adorned with black, white, and red keffiyehs as well as Palestinian flags.

They held up signs and flags with messages like “Bombing kids is not self-defence” and “This is no ‘conflict’ it’s genocide”, specifically addressing Israel’s military campaign in Gaza following Hamas’s assault on southern Israel on October 7th. Student organizers of the rally delivered speeches opposing the ongoing war, whereby Israeli explosives and artillery attacks have resulted in the deaths of over 21,000 Palestinians in Gaza. This devastating toll includes over 8,000 innocent children.

Source: Al Jazeera

