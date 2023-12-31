English
International Shia News Agency
Featured 2Middle EastOther News

British students protests to stop Gaza war

0

SHAFAQNA- At precisely 11am on a mid-November Saturday, a multitude of students from Luton Sixth Form College poured out of their educational institution, congregating outdoors amidst a vast assemblage adorned with black, white, and red keffiyehs as well as Palestinian flags.

They held up signs and flags with messages like “Bombing kids is not self-defence” and “This is no ‘conflict’ it’s genocide”, specifically addressing Israel’s military campaign in Gaza following Hamas’s assault on southern Israel on October 7th. Student organizers of the rally delivered speeches opposing the ongoing war, whereby Israeli explosives and artillery attacks have resulted in the deaths of over 21,000 Palestinians in Gaza. This devastating toll includes over 8,000 innocent children.

Source: Al Jazeera

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Israel says it is ready to allow humanitarian aid ships into Gaza from Cyprus

rahman samadreza

latest Gaza war casualty figures

parniani

Hebron: Young Palestinian martyred after occupation soldiers shot at his car [photos]

parniani

[Photos] Israeli occupation forces continue to storm Tulkarm

parniani

[Photos] Wounded-martyrs recovered from rubble of a house in Gaza

parniani

[Photos] Funeral of Journalist Jabr Abu Hadros in Deir Al-Balah

parniani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.