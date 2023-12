SHAFAQNA- The number of Palestinian casualties this year is the highest Palestine has experienced since the 1948 Nakba.

The Central Bureau of Statistics reports that by the end of 2023, the figure of individuals killed in the occupied regions is at 22,404, including 22,141 casualties since October 7. Approximately 98 percent were in the Gaza Strip, with a notable count of roughly 9,000 children and 6,450 women.

Source: aljazeera

