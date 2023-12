SHAFAQNA- The Yemeni Armed Forces reported the death of several naval personnel on Sunday. They were killed by US forces during their mission to stop ships heading towards Israel from crossing the Red Sea.

Spokesperson Brigadier General Yahya Saree, in the same statement, announced that the naval divisions of the military targeted Maersk Hangzhou, a vessel bound for the occupying entity, with three naval missiles.

Source: almayadeen

