SHAFAQNA- In his recent New Year’s speech, Chinese President Xi Jinping firmly expressed his belief in the unavoidable reunification of Taiwan.

“Compatriots on both sides of the Taiwan Strait should be bound by a common sense of purpose and share in the glory of the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation,” Xi Jinping stated as the Taiwanese elections approached, echoing past beliefs about a united community separated by a strait.

