SHAFAQNA- North Korea’s leader, Kim Jong-un, expressed his belief that the reunification of Pyongyang and Seoul is unattainable due to the fundamental differences in principles between South Korea and his own country.

During a gathering of the ruling Workers Party, Kim expressed that the relationship between the two states has turned into a state of hostility, lacking the previous sense of kinship and unity, as reported by the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on Sunday.

Source: rt

