Russian cities call off New Year’s celebrations to unite with Belgorod

SHAFAQNA- On Sunday, mayors of approximately twelve Russian cities disclosed the cancellation of public New Year’s festivities due to an extensive assault launched by Ukraine on the border city of Belgorod.

On Saturday, Belgorod’s city center was subjected to a relentless rocket attack initiated by Kiev. This strike resulted in the deaths of 24 individuals, including four children, while causing injuries to 108 others.

Yury Grishin, Mayor of Magadan, a city in the Far Eastern region of Russia, conveyed that organizing any form of festivities at this moment would be considered “inappropriate.” The mayor made this announcement to cancel public celebrations through a Telegram post. He also urged residents to avoid igniting fireworks.

